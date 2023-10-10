Bank of America Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $141.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.94. 1,397,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

