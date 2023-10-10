Bank of America Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $34.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNV. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,865. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 229,804 shares of company stock worth $4,914,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,530,000 after buying an additional 768,621 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

