Bank of America Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $53.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

