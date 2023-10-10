Bank OZK (OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on October 20th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $201,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $179,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

