BankUnited, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKU

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.