BarnBridge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.28 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and $2.28 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00006350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,325,866 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

