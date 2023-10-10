BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.80.

BCE Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.64 on Tuesday, hitting C$51.66. 1,319,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE has a one year low of C$49.57 and a one year high of C$65.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.04 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3052495 EPS for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

