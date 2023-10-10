Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $172.11 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Beldex has a total market cap of $172.11 million and $3.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.49 or 0.05725129 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00034796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00024248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,502,632 coins and its circulating supply is 5,659,082,639 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

