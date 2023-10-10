BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 13,177 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,624 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

