BIP Wealth LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,531,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,341,943. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

