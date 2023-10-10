BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $375,217.36

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $27,364.73 or 1.00041635 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $339.84 million and approximately $375,217.36 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

