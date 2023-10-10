Bitcoin Diamond Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $31,866.14 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00150685 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003595 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

