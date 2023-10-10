Bitcoin Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $535.48 billion and $9.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,446.59 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.23 or 0.00776880 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00122200 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014388 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,509,987 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
