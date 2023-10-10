BITICA COIN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.42 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $158.42 million and approximately $126.55 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015541 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.96 or 1.00022873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.01760172 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

