Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.
Bombardier Stock Up 6.3 %
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
