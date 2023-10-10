Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells $32,066.30 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, October 6th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33.

Braze Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.