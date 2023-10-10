Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHI opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
