Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

