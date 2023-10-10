Camden National Co. (CAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

CAC stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.80. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after buying an additional 96,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 9.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,099,000 after buying an additional 98,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

