CannabisCoin (CANN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $209,702.48

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $209,702.48 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,111.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00232135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.84 or 0.00777675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00560770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00054473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00120445 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

