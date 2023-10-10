CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Tops $1.29 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $28.04 million and $1.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03469984 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,419,832.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

