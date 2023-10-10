Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.97.

Shares of CVE traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.77. 2,755,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.18. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$29.99. The firm has a market cap of C$52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9027982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

