Centurion Price Down 56.3% This Week (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and approximately $67.97 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 1.13024409 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

