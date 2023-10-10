Christopher A. Wright Sells 5,670 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $101,436.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,981,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,330,966.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. 2,975,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,735. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.