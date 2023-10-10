Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

