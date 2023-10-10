Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comerica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CMA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. 2,617,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 74.4% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 26.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

