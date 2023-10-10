Comparing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Federated Hermes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.62 $1.92 billion N/A N/A Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.08 $239.50 million $3.00 11.38

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Federated Hermes 17.05% 27.30% 14.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 6 1 2.64 Federated Hermes 0 1 3 0 2.75

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.30%. Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Federated Hermes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Federated Hermes pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Federated Hermes on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.