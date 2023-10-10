Conflux Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $389.62 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,454.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00231609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.00774611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00557578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00054424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00121950 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,418,119 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,357,223,378.3809257 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.11801637 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $18,979,480.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.