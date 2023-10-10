Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.