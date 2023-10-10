Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) PT Lowered to GBX 4,600 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,200 ($63.65) to GBX 4,600 ($56.30) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
COIHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($95.47) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20) in a research report on Tuesday.
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
