Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $5.15 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.