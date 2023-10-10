CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0003

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $766,744.14 and approximately $0.12 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00026916 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

