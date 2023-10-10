Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. 4,008,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $300.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

