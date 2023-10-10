Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 71.7% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 90,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 193,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,481. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.