Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 553.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.33.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.78. 707,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $181.32 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

