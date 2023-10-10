Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 7,347 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.41. 3,513,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

