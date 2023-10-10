Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 135,640 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,640 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,875,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,698. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.37 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

