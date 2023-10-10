Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,851 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.40. 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.53 and its 200-day moving average is $285.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $233.93 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

