Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 78,515 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,515 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,546,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPLV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,015. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.