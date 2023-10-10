Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 884 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.70 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

