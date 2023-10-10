Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chord Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Chord Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,254,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.89. 164,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,698. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $167.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,610. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

