Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Datatec Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Datatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.