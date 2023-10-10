DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $11.75 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00231833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013521 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

