Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 120

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 183 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 104 ($1.27) to GBX 113 ($1.38) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DROOF

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.