Dent 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $57.93 million and $1.23 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Dent Token Profile
Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.
Buying and Selling Dent
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars.
