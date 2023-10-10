DeXe (DEXE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $79.22 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. DeXe has a market capitalization of $79.22 million and $1.05 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00007925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,921.57037713 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.1790381 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $849,636.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

