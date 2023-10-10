dForce USD Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.80 million and approximately $1,525.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00231886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,937 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01559201 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,700.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

