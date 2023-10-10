dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.76 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.76 million and approximately $1,820.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00232425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015128 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,937 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01559201 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,700.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

