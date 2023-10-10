Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Lavanya Chandrashekar Purchases 4 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 4 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,084 ($37.75) per share, with a total value of £123.36 ($150.99).

Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Lavanya Chandrashekar purchased 5 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,189 ($39.03) per share, for a total transaction of £159.45 ($195.17).

On Thursday, August 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 5 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,357 ($41.09) per share, for a total transaction of £167.85 ($205.45).

Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 32.88 ($0.40) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,083.38 ($37.74). The stock had a trading volume of 7,794,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,207.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,391.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,848.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,996.75 ($36.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,881.50 ($47.51).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.17 ($0.60) per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $30.83. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 4,848.48%.

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($59.85) to GBX 4,720 ($57.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,902 ($47.76).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

