DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 142.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 681,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

