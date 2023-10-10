e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 11,760 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60.

On Monday, August 7th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $5,182,096.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,191. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

